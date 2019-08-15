Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 988 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.1% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

