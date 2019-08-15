Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $264,000 in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 309.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 39.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In other Myokardia news, EVP June Lee sold 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $260,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $521,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,565 shares of company stock worth $782,135 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Myokardia from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

NASDAQ MYOK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 4,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10. Myokardia Inc has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.