Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,184 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,680,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 67.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $972,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $330,672,000 after purchasing an additional 453,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 24.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $411,258,000 after purchasing an additional 686,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,526,367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,527,000 after purchasing an additional 278,192 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $508,263.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,587 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Xilinx to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Xilinx to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.