Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 959 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $83.12. 221,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

