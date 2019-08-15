Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,022 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Hurco Companies worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hurco Companies by 520.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Hurco Companies by 367.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486. The company has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $45.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.71%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

