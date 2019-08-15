Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,383.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 32,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.25.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.70. 13,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,580. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $287.66 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

