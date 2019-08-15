Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stans Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Stans Energy shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF)

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Stans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.