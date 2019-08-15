Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises 0.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 58,834.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,805,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 37.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,531,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,589,000 after buying an additional 691,038 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 79.0% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 210,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 70,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

