Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,163. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

