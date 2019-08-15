Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Huobi, Upbit and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Status has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $62.42 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00272816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.01303433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00095248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Koinex, Poloniex, Binance, DragonEX, ABCC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bittrex, DDEX, ZB.COM, Kucoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, IDAX, Bithumb, Upbit, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Bancor Network, BigONE, OTCBTC, ChaoEX, IDCM, LATOKEN, Ovis, DEx.top, Huobi, Livecoin, Liqui, Neraex, Cobinhood, Tidex, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, TOPBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

