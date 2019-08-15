Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

MITO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $428.77 million and a PE ratio of -8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

