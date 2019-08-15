Stephen Mathwin Buys 102,000 Shares of LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT) Stock

LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT) insider Stephen Mathwin bought 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($7,234.04).

Shares of LBT stock opened at A$0.09 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.12. LBT Innovations Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of A$0.25 ($0.17). The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17.

About LBT Innovations

LBT Innovations Limited engages in the research and development of technologies for the healthcare and laboratory supply markets in Australia, Switzerland, and the United States. It offers MICROSTREAK, an automated culture-plate streaking and inoculation system; and APAS, a platform technology for the automation of culture-plate screening and interpretation.

