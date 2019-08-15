Stephens Inc. AR Buys 25,890 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,038,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 613,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 504,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1,262.2% in the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 486,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,670,000 after acquiring an additional 450,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 295,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,558. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.