Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC raised its position in Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nike by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,583,000 after buying an additional 950,574 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Nike by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,087,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $91,253,000 after buying an additional 655,013 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Nike by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $935,594,000 after buying an additional 504,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nike by 8,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 494,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,490,000 after buying an additional 488,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.12. 2,042,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.02.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

