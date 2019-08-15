Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,335,333. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

