Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,062,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,715,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,911. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $217.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,787 shares of company stock worth $10,945,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

