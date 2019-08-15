Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 7,126 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $38,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $57.19. 105,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.