Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $37.78 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,004 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.67% of Grand Canyon Education worth $37,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.35. 5,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $130.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $2,267,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,652,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,367,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,567,785. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

