Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 51,260 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,260 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess makes up approximately 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.67% of MarketAxess worth $80,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 60.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MarketAxess by 41.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $8.55 on Thursday, hitting $365.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,531. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $172.09 and a one year high of $373.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.20.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at $365,560,247.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

