Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) VP Sells $316,254.75 in Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $316,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.97. 372,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.82. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Steris by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Steris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steris by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Steris by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Steris in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

