Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

STRL stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

