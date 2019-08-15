Steven B. Wolgin Buys 2,500 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin acquired 2,500 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 269,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $500.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

