Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.69. 928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $90.67 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total transaction of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,367,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,567,785. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

