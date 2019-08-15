Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $2.27 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.63. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,888. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $189.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.