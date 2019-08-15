Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,572 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,770. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

