Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 69.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.25. 2,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

