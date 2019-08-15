Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 118.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,093 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,049 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 165,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,613,000 after buying an additional 274,351 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,463,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.