Stevens Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 85,957 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Facebook by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Facebook by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,983,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.95, for a total value of $1,364,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 808,283 shares of company stock valued at $150,830,736 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,158,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

