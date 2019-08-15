Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) Short Interest Up 12.3% in July

Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SSFN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.10. Stewardship Financial has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Get Stewardship Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stewardship Financial by 1,112,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Stewardship Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stewardship Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stewardship Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Stewardship Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stewardship Financial

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Stewardship Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewardship Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.