Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,046 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,295% compared to the average volume of 75 put options.

NYSE BVN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 51,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,458,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,720,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,370,000 after acquiring an additional 761,984 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,993,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 625,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter valued at $9,084,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

