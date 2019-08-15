Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.66. Strad Energy Services shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Strad Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 million and a P/E ratio of -19.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

