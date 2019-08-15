Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:SOX opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.41. Stuart Olson has a 12-month low of C$2.80 and a 12-month high of C$6.78. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Stuart Olson’s dividend payout ratio is -518.52%.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

