Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Buckeye Partners comprises approximately 0.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Buckeye Partners by 150,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BPL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. 42,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,536. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.60%.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $357,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.37.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

