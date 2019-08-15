Summit Financial LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,973,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $38.88. 762,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,812,186. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19.

