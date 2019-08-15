Summit Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.45. 64,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,210. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

