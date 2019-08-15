Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WES. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 504.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,849,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,323,000 after buying an additional 11,558,966 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,003,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,830,000 after buying an additional 11,224,350 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 91.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,048,000 after buying an additional 9,115,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 84.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,923,000 after buying an additional 3,020,395 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,240,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,474,000 after buying an additional 2,610,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 32,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,708. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.21.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

