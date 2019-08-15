Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

