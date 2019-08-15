Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.03. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.80. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

