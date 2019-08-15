Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 5,619 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 95.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,261,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,055 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,373.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,640,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,874,000 after purchasing an additional 677,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,470,000 after purchasing an additional 403,357 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,764,000 after purchasing an additional 340,296 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.16.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,654.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,442.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,398. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

