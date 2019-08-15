Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $337,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.19. 24,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,415. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

