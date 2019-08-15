Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,879,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,230,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,882,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,649,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,382,977. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

