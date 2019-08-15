Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $528,000 Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,153. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

In other news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $2,748,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $58,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,939 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

