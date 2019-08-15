Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $467,000 in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,475. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.