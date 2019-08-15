SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 3,305,200 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:SXC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.83. 21,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $567.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5,496.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,223 shares during the period. JHL Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 146.2% during the second quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 791,880 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

