SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Insider Ellen Koebler Sells 4,000 Shares

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

STI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. 35,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.63. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 17,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,805,000 after buying an additional 2,196,082 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1,612.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

