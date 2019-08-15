Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,454,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 11,592,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director James M. Funk purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,208.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Superior Energy Services by 98.5% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,856. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $436.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $1.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

