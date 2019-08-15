Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Robin Hensley sold 1,907 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 483,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SGC. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $212.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.85.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

