Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Industrial Alliance Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

TSE SPB traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$12.00. 810,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.24. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.17 and a 1-year high of C$13.70.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

