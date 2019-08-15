SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,073,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Clendening purchased 900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $382,316.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $1,189,038. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $300.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.56.

SIVB stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $188.66. The company had a trading volume of 65,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,857. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $332.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

