Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of SYMC opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Symantec has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Symantec will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Symantec by 995.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Symantec during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Symantec by 126.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Symantec during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Symantec during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

